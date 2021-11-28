© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lin Wood Controversy Explodes on Telegram!! Accusations against Flynn, Byrne & Others are made.
Follow
2
Share
Report
310 views • November 28, 2021
The Kyle Rittenhouse accusations against attorney Lin Wood on the Tucker Carlson Show has shaken up the patriot truth movement. Many of the key figures who are leaders in the movement are making accusations against each other. Flynn, Byrne, Sidney Powell, Marjorie Taylor Greene and many others are involved in allegations by Lin Wood. Patriots want to know who is telling the truth!!
Links discussed:
Lin Wood controversy Escalates. He makes Accusations against Flynn, Byrne, Powell and others. Here is what is being said on Telegram by the Big Conservative Leaders
https://palbulletin.com/2021/11/26/lin-wood-controversy-escalates-he-makeks-accusations-against-flynn-byrne-powell-and-others-here-is-what-is-being-said-on-telegram-by-the-big-conservative-leaders/
Social Media Posts
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Links discussed:
Lin Wood controversy Escalates. He makes Accusations against Flynn, Byrne, Powell and others. Here is what is being said on Telegram by the Big Conservative Leaders
https://palbulletin.com/2021/11/26/lin-wood-controversy-escalates-he-makeks-accusations-against-flynn-byrne-powell-and-others-here-is-what-is-being-said-on-telegram-by-the-big-conservative-leaders/
Social Media Posts
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.