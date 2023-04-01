Traditional Family is Dangerous - Merav Michael

Merav Michaeli, the granddaughter of Rudolf Israel Kastner an SS (Nazi). who sent Hungarian Jews to Auschwitz in exchange for allowing his Zionist friends and family to escape (like Soros). She is today the Minister of Transport in the current Israeli government.

In this video she explains that "the core family as we know it is the least safe place for children." The breakdown of the family unit is being actively promoted. This is dangerous beyond belief. This is one of the Satanists tribe that is responsible in child trafficking operating from Israel. Listen carefully to the agenda she is promoting. Criminal.

