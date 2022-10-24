Body Meditation Scan to help Dissociation, Grounding & Perceive Subtle Sensations (Read Below 1st!)

Practice this daily for dissociation so you can ground in the body more. **Only practice this if you are safe to do so and in stable mental health. By participating, you are agreeing you are in stable mental health. If you experience intense emotions that you need help with when grounding, please work with a therapist. For any emergencies, please contact your country's emergency services. Try this with your eyes closed if you feel comfortable. Sometimes with trauma, it doesn't feel safe to close the eyes due to hypervigilance. If this is the case, feel free to keep them open, but don't look at me while doing this. Look out the window or somewhere in your room where things aren't really moving so you can still focus internally on your body. You will need all your attention for yourself for this exercise. You may feel the emotions you've been dissociating from when doing this exercise. If they are manageable, welcome them and give them permission to be there. They are there for good reason. Don't resist them. Give them your kind and loving attention, as if they are your children. This will help them feel safer in your body. If it gets overwhelming, open your eye & look around to come out of your body. You can go into your intellect by reading a book, watching a video, or talking to someone. For emergencies, contact your doctor or therapist. With dissociation, we want to go into the body slowly, do a bit of work, and then come out and take breaks. Do this in manageable chunks and allow time for rest so that what you've done can be integrated and organized within the body for healing. Enjoy spending time with you and meeting yourself!





May you live in peace!

