24. Quietening the Soul: Reclaiming Moral Authority

It could be perceived as naive, to believe that social movements like the Sexual Revolution were not initiated by a premeditated plan. And if it was created and designed by nefarious forces, what was their ultimate goal?





Could it be that they were trying to utilize the natural biology of humans against broader humanity, in order to steal their moral authority?





In Episode 24 of the Quietening the Soul Series, Scott Warren from http://freedomshock.com goes into the history of the Sexual Revolution, and discusses how many of us had a hand in perpetuating it... even though it compromised our soul.

