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World Champion Kickboxer: Now Is Your Chance To Resist Slavery – DO NOT COMPLY
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106 views • December 31, 2020
Dec 30, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
World champion kickboxer and mixed martial artist Andrew Tate joins Alex Jones live via Skype to rally patriots across the globe to stand up and resist all COVID mandates in order to preserve freedom.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fed05e89e16791e714d5062
https://banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
World champion kickboxer and mixed martial artist Andrew Tate joins Alex Jones live via Skype to rally patriots across the globe to stand up and resist all COVID mandates in order to preserve freedom.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fed05e89e16791e714d5062
https://banned.video/
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