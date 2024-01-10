Famine in Gaza 'Highest levels of hunger, food insecurity ever recorded, systems collapse' says UN (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Times Of India at:-
https://youtu.be/5m4TyPJ5zaI?si=uWeCNgsijv5s0Pph
7 Jan 2024 #israelhamaswarnews #warnews #israelwar
UN emergency relief chief Martin Griffiths has cautioned of an imminent famine in Gaza while describing it as being "around the corner."Gaza faces the "highest levels of food insecurity ever recorded," the UN emergency relief chief said. Tens of thousands have died, and medical facilities have been attacked, contributing to the dire situation. Lack of functioning hospitals has turned Gaza into "a place of death and despair," Griffiths said. Hope is described as being more elusive than ever in the region. The overcrowded shelters in Gaza are experiencing a public health disaster, with infectious diseases spreading.
