The Spectacular Self-Inflicted Downfall Unpacked

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- Author argues Israel is artificial client state dependent on British and American imperial support structures.
- Claims expansionist policies and conflicts undermine patrons, destabilizing systems and accelerating self-destructive trajectory toward collapse.
- Portrays economy and demographics as unsustainable, lacking independent foundation beyond military aid and surveillance exports.
- Asserts strategy seeks chaos, sabotaging diplomacy, provoking wars, disrupting trade routes to advance territorial ambitions.
- Predicts weakening US and allies leaves Israel isolated risking collapse, urging self-reliance and hard assets.
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