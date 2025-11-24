Both parties are complicit in Epstein cover-up - Washington "rotten & corrupt" - Former CIA officer, John Kiriakou

Both parties are complicit in Epstein cover-up — Former CIA officer

In a bombshell interview, ex-CIA officer John Kiriakou declared that Americans shouldn't expect truth from either party on the Epstein files, calling Washington "rotten and corrupt."

He highlighted how Democratic Delegate Stacey Plaskett allegedly texted with Epstein during a 2019 hearing, using his suggested questions for Michael Cohen — yet not a single House Democrat voted to censure her.

"This is not a Democratic versus Republican issue, this is an issue that should be telling every American what’s wrong with Washington," he told Mario Nawfal.