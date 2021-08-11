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Christian Video Vault: Satanic Video Game Industry Exposed [11.07.2020]
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17 views • August 11, 2021
Satanic Video Game Industry Exposed - Game industry insider Clint Richardson and researcher Vosto Vlad take us on a tour of the darker side of video games and expose the hidden satanic agenda behind the world's biggest entertainment industry. Numerous games are exposed in this video. For example, Grand Theft Auto 5, Doom (modern), Fallout 4, Assassin's Creed, Elder Scrolls, Far Cry 5, Deus Ex, Saints Row, The Evil Within, Metro, Prey, Wolfenstein and more.
All credit for this entire video goes to Vosto Vlad of the YouTube channel by the same name: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChWM...
Vosto Vlad - 19.3K subscribers
This is Vosto Vlad ! This channel includes from art to exposing the deceptions of this world and dysplaying the occult propaganda in our entertainment !
Here the viewers have a very important part in shaping the future of this channel !
Also , I will not invest in promotion so please try and help spread the videos .
Support me on patreon if you wish : https://www.patreon.com/gamesexposed
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChWMAo1lTUpb1Zzcf4IUuJQ
https://www.facebook.com/Games-Exposed-1586036625016624/
4,225 views Jul 11, 2020
Christian Video Vault
7.24K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KUNxOA-TMPc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
All credit for this entire video goes to Vosto Vlad of the YouTube channel by the same name: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChWM...
Vosto Vlad - 19.3K subscribers
This is Vosto Vlad ! This channel includes from art to exposing the deceptions of this world and dysplaying the occult propaganda in our entertainment !
Here the viewers have a very important part in shaping the future of this channel !
Also , I will not invest in promotion so please try and help spread the videos .
Support me on patreon if you wish : https://www.patreon.com/gamesexposed
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChWMAo1lTUpb1Zzcf4IUuJQ
https://www.facebook.com/Games-Exposed-1586036625016624/
4,225 views Jul 11, 2020
Christian Video Vault
7.24K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KUNxOA-TMPc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
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