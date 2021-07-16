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Psaki: Wants You Banned from All Platforms
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211 views • July 16, 2021
Literally just yesterday she was saying that the administration is "working with Facebook" to correct misinformation. Today, she's calling for an outright ban from ALL social media platforms for anybody who shares something they deem misinformation. 0 to dictator in less than 48 hours.
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