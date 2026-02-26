🎵Telephone Blues - Blues Classic

A raw, acoustic Delta blues track featuring a solo male vocalist accompanied by a slide harmonica and a rhythmic acoustic guitar, The song follows a standard 12-bar blues progression in a major key with a moderate, foot-stomping tempo, The vocals are gritty, soulful, and expressive, utilizing call-and-response patterns with the harmonica, The harmonica performance is characterized by heavy pitch-bending, vibrato, and rhythmic chugging, The acoustic guitar provides a steady percussive bassline with occasional treble-string accents, The production is minimalist and lo-fi, capturing a live, intimate room ambiance with no visible electronic effects or modern processing



[Spoken Intro / Hype]

"Hey! Who’s got the keys? Who’s got the juice?

Magic Dick, blow your horn!"



[Beat drops – slow blues groove]

Well it's all day long

I'll be standing by my telephone

Well it's all day long

I'll be standing by my telephone

Well I'm listening to call my baby

And some other man, he answered the phone



[Verse – band kicks harder]

Well, the clock on the wall says it’s quarter to three

But my baby’s got a lock and she threw away the key

I’m pacing the linoleum, I’m burning up the floor

I got a hundred-watt fever and I’m looking for the door



Well I said bye baby

Little girl, this is the end

Well I said bye baby

Little girl, this is the end

Oh I gotta quit you baby

Because you got too many men



[Pre-Chorus – call & response]

(Woah!) Can’t stop the motion

(Woah!) A spiritual potion

She’s a high-voltage lady with a low-down aim

And I’m just a moth dancing in her flame



[Chorus – first lift]

It’s a 617-Jumpstart! (Yeah, yeah!)

Coming straight from the heart (Don’t let it stop!)

Give me a rhythm and a little bit of soul

She’s the only girl who knows how to rock and roll



[Breakdown – spoken over groove]

Now listen… I’ve been from Worcester to the West Coast

I’ve seen the best and I’ve seen the most

But when that rhythm hits the bone

I feel like I’m finally home

Do you feel it? (Yeah!) Can you dig it? (Yeah!)

One time for the ladies! Two times for the band!

EVERYBODY CLAP YOUR HANDS!



[Harmonica / Mash – solo rides]

[Harmonica wails over:]

Well it's all day long

I’ve been standing by my telephone

Oh I gotta quit you baby

Because you got too many men



[Verse – energy rising]

She’s got a walk like a catwalk, a talk like a dream

The kind of situation makes a grown man scream

I asked her for a dance, she asked me for a light

Now we’re burning down the circuit in the middle of the night



Well I'm listening to call my baby

And some other man, he answered the phone

So I said bye baby, little girl this is the end

’Cause you got too many men



[Pre-Chorus / Stack]

(Woah!) Can’t stop the motion

(Woah!) A spiritual potion

She’s a high-voltage lady with a low-down aim

And I’m just a moth dancing in her flame



[Final Chorus – big mash]

It’s a 617-Jumpstart! (Yeah, yeah!)

Coming straight from the heart (Don’t let it stop!)

Give me a rhythm and a little bit of soul

She’s the only girl who knows how to rock and roll



Well I said bye baby

Little girl this is the end

617-Jumpstart! (Yeah, yeah!)

Oh I gotta quit you baby

Because you got too many men



[Outro – shout & blast]

Jumpstart! (Whoo!) Kick it in gear!

We’re out of gas but we’re still here!

Magic Dick, blow your horn!

[Final harmonica blast]

