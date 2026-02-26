BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵Telephone Blues - Blues Classic
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
0
11 views • 1 day ago

A raw, acoustic Delta blues track featuring a solo male vocalist accompanied by a slide harmonica and a rhythmic acoustic guitar, The song follows a standard 12-bar blues progression in a major key with a moderate, foot-stomping tempo, The vocals are gritty, soulful, and expressive, utilizing call-and-response patterns with the harmonica, The harmonica performance is characterized by heavy pitch-bending, vibrato, and rhythmic chugging, The acoustic guitar provides a steady percussive bassline with occasional treble-string accents, The production is minimalist and lo-fi, capturing a live, intimate room ambiance with no visible electronic effects or modern processing

[Spoken Intro / Hype]  
"Hey! Who’s got the keys? Who’s got the juice?  
Magic Dick, blow your horn!"  

[Beat drops – slow blues groove]  
Well it's all day long  
I'll be standing by my telephone  
Well it's all day long  
I'll be standing by my telephone  
Well I'm listening to call my baby  
And some other man, he answered the phone  

[Verse – band kicks harder]  
Well, the clock on the wall says it’s quarter to three  
But my baby’s got a lock and she threw away the key  
I’m pacing the linoleum, I’m burning up the floor  
I got a hundred-watt fever and I’m looking for the door  

Well I said bye baby  
Little girl, this is the end  
Well I said bye baby  
Little girl, this is the end  
Oh I gotta quit you baby  
Because you got too many men  

[Pre-Chorus – call & response]  
(Woah!) Can’t stop the motion  
(Woah!) A spiritual potion  
She’s a high-voltage lady with a low-down aim  
And I’m just a moth dancing in her flame  

[Chorus – first lift]  
It’s a 617-Jumpstart! (Yeah, yeah!)  
Coming straight from the heart (Don’t let it stop!)  
Give me a rhythm and a little bit of soul  
She’s the only girl who knows how to rock and roll  

[Breakdown – spoken over groove]  
Now listen… I’ve been from Worcester to the West Coast  
I’ve seen the best and I’ve seen the most  
But when that rhythm hits the bone  
I feel like I’m finally home  
Do you feel it? (Yeah!) Can you dig it? (Yeah!)  
One time for the ladies! Two times for the band!  
EVERYBODY CLAP YOUR HANDS!  

[Harmonica / Mash – solo rides]  
[Harmonica wails over:]  
Well it's all day long  
I’ve been standing by my telephone  
Oh I gotta quit you baby  
Because you got too many men  

[Verse – energy rising]  
She’s got a walk like a catwalk, a talk like a dream  
The kind of situation makes a grown man scream  
I asked her for a dance, she asked me for a light  
Now we’re burning down the circuit in the middle of the night  

Well I'm listening to call my baby  
And some other man, he answered the phone  
So I said bye baby, little girl this is the end  
’Cause you got too many men  

[Pre-Chorus / Stack]  
(Woah!) Can’t stop the motion  
(Woah!) A spiritual potion  
She’s a high-voltage lady with a low-down aim  
And I’m just a moth dancing in her flame  

[Final Chorus – big mash]  
It’s a 617-Jumpstart! (Yeah, yeah!)  
Coming straight from the heart (Don’t let it stop!)  
Give me a rhythm and a little bit of soul  
She’s the only girl who knows how to rock and roll  

Well I said bye baby  
Little girl this is the end  
617-Jumpstart! (Yeah, yeah!)  
Oh I gotta quit you baby  
Because you got too many men  

[Outro – shout & blast]  
Jumpstart! (Whoo!) Kick it in gear!  
We’re out of gas but we’re still here!  
Magic Dick, blow your horn!  
[Final harmonica blast]

