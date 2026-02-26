🎵Telephone Blues - Blues Classic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A raw, acoustic Delta blues track featuring a solo male vocalist accompanied by a slide harmonica and a rhythmic acoustic guitar, The song follows a standard 12-bar blues progression in a major key with a moderate, foot-stomping tempo, The vocals are gritty, soulful, and expressive, utilizing call-and-response patterns with the harmonica, The harmonica performance is characterized by heavy pitch-bending, vibrato, and rhythmic chugging, The acoustic guitar provides a steady percussive bassline with occasional treble-string accents, The production is minimalist and lo-fi, capturing a live, intimate room ambiance with no visible electronic effects or modern processing
[Spoken Intro / Hype]
"Hey! Who’s got the keys? Who’s got the juice?
Magic Dick, blow your horn!"
[Beat drops – slow blues groove]
Well it's all day long
I'll be standing by my telephone
Well it's all day long
I'll be standing by my telephone
Well I'm listening to call my baby
And some other man, he answered the phone
[Verse – band kicks harder]
Well, the clock on the wall says it’s quarter to three
But my baby’s got a lock and she threw away the key
I’m pacing the linoleum, I’m burning up the floor
I got a hundred-watt fever and I’m looking for the door
Well I said bye baby
Little girl, this is the end
Well I said bye baby
Little girl, this is the end
Oh I gotta quit you baby
Because you got too many men
[Pre-Chorus – call & response]
(Woah!) Can’t stop the motion
(Woah!) A spiritual potion
She’s a high-voltage lady with a low-down aim
And I’m just a moth dancing in her flame
[Chorus – first lift]
It’s a 617-Jumpstart! (Yeah, yeah!)
Coming straight from the heart (Don’t let it stop!)
Give me a rhythm and a little bit of soul
She’s the only girl who knows how to rock and roll
[Breakdown – spoken over groove]
Now listen… I’ve been from Worcester to the West Coast
I’ve seen the best and I’ve seen the most
But when that rhythm hits the bone
I feel like I’m finally home
Do you feel it? (Yeah!) Can you dig it? (Yeah!)
One time for the ladies! Two times for the band!
EVERYBODY CLAP YOUR HANDS!
[Harmonica / Mash – solo rides]
[Harmonica wails over:]
Well it's all day long
I’ve been standing by my telephone
Oh I gotta quit you baby
Because you got too many men
[Verse – energy rising]
She’s got a walk like a catwalk, a talk like a dream
The kind of situation makes a grown man scream
I asked her for a dance, she asked me for a light
Now we’re burning down the circuit in the middle of the night
Well I'm listening to call my baby
And some other man, he answered the phone
So I said bye baby, little girl this is the end
’Cause you got too many men
[Pre-Chorus / Stack]
(Woah!) Can’t stop the motion
(Woah!) A spiritual potion
She’s a high-voltage lady with a low-down aim
And I’m just a moth dancing in her flame
[Final Chorus – big mash]
It’s a 617-Jumpstart! (Yeah, yeah!)
Coming straight from the heart (Don’t let it stop!)
Give me a rhythm and a little bit of soul
She’s the only girl who knows how to rock and roll
Well I said bye baby
Little girl this is the end
617-Jumpstart! (Yeah, yeah!)
Oh I gotta quit you baby
Because you got too many men
[Outro – shout & blast]
Jumpstart! (Whoo!) Kick it in gear!
We’re out of gas but we’re still here!
Magic Dick, blow your horn!
[Final harmonica blast]