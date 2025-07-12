Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur for Palestine, has just been sanctioned by the Trump administration.



The move comes days after she released a report exposing over 60 companies profiting from Israel’s war on Gaza, including tech giants like Google and Microsoft.



Albanese faces restrictions on banking, assets, and travel, which will be especially disruptive given the UN’s key offices are in the US. But Albanese isn’t backing down, calling the sanctions “mafia-style intimidation.”



With previous US sanctions already targeting ICC judges and prosecutors seeking Israeli accountability, Albanese appears to be the latest casualty in Washington’s crackdown on pro-Palestine voices.

Source @Middle East Eye

