Khao Lak Thailand เขาหลัก

Lovely, laid-back Khao Lak is one of Thailand’s most appealing beach destinations. This stretch of coastline hasn’t witnessed the same level of development seen in nearby Phuket or Krabi and consequently Khao Lak enjoys a more genteel atmosphere. Tourists arriving here in search of exciting nightlife are barking up the wrong palm tree.
Connect with Outside The Box on Social Media:
youtube https://www.youtube.com/@outsidethebox9325
facebook https://www.facebook.com/AdminOutsideTheBox
twitter https://twitter.com/OTB196
Questions, comments, suggestions? Drop them in the comment box below!
If you liked the video hit like and subscribe for more!
Thanks for watching!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.