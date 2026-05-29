Maria Zeee - DOJ Betrays Religious Vaccine Exemptions

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Daily Pulse Ep 260 | Trump DOJ argues it is perfectly fine for employers to have policies that allow medical but not religious exemptions for vaccines, Iran accuses US of violating ceasefire, and the case of Nicholas Wagter sparks concerns the Canadian government may be silencing dissidents through medical kidnapping.