ICE OUT, Bible Veracity, Third Temple? Stupidball, Tyrant Trump, Helliwood, Autism, Trafficking

RR 2026-01-19 #253

Resistance Rising #253: 19 January 2026

Topic list:

* Johnny addresses the excuse that SOLDIERS dressed as cops NEED their identities hidden by masks.

* When the cult dogmatism works for Adventists and when it doesn’t work.

* Johnny laments the extreme difficulties of running a volunteer operation.

* Is Ezekiel’s Temple in Chapter 40 proof of a future “Third Temple”?

* There are discrepancies between the Masoretic and Septuagint: how tall was Goliath?

* Stupidball Follies

* ICE OUT is a U.S. Army Psychological Operation

* President Penis is going use “the Insurrection Act” to drop 1500 active duty paratroopers into the kingdom of Tampon Tim.

* What is the “Star of Remphan”? Athanasius Kircher knows!

* David Bowie’s dress is afraid of Americans.

* Father Steve Bannon promises there will be a 3rd President Penis term.

* Is NathanH83 Hoffman a Jesuit?

* Helliwood’s Jesuit Theater complete LACK of creativity and incessant Matrix reinforcing is LIMITLESS.

* Jesuitflix normalizing vaccine injury autism.

* Is Jean-Claude Camille Francois Van Varenberg is cool with fucking trafficked Romanian girls gifted by Emory Andrew Tate 3?

