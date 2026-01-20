BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ICE OUT, Bible Veracity, Third Temple? Stupidball, Tyrant Trump, Helliwood, Autism, Trafficking
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
127 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 1 day ago

RR 2026-01-19 #253

Resistance Rising #253: 19 January 2026

 

Topic list:
* Johnny addresses the excuse that SOLDIERS dressed as cops NEED their identities hidden by masks.
* When the cult dogmatism works for Adventists and when it doesn’t work.
* Johnny laments the extreme difficulties of running a volunteer operation.
* Is Ezekiel’s Temple in Chapter 40 proof of a future “Third Temple”?
* There are discrepancies between the Masoretic and Septuagint: how tall was Goliath?
* Stupidball Follies
* ICE OUT is a U.S. Army Psychological Operation
* President Penis is going use “the Insurrection Act” to drop 1500 active duty paratroopers into the kingdom of Tampon Tim.
* What is the “Star of Remphan”? Athanasius Kircher knows!
* David Bowie’s dress is afraid of Americans.
* Father Steve Bannon promises there will be a 3rd President Penis term.
* Is NathanH83 Hoffman a Jesuit?
* Helliwood’s Jesuit Theater complete LACK of creativity and incessant Matrix reinforcing is LIMITLESS.
* Jesuitflix normalizing vaccine injury autism.
* Is Jean-Claude Camille Francois Van Varenberg is cool with fucking trafficked Romanian girls gifted by Emory Andrew Tate 3?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Coming Showdown: Trump&#8217;s Insurrection Act Gambit and America&#8217;s Final Tribal War

The Coming Showdown: Trump’s Insurrection Act Gambit and America’s Final Tribal War

Mike Adams
Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the &#8220;invisible coup&#8221; of Chinese birth tourism

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the “invisible coup” of Chinese birth tourism

Laura Harris
The Great Corporate Immunity Scheme: How Globalist Elites Shield Corporate Criminals from Justice

The Great Corporate Immunity Scheme: How Globalist Elites Shield Corporate Criminals from Justice

Mike Adams
Macron urges G7 to build bridges with BRICS as Trump&#8217;s Greenland push fractures the West

Macron urges G7 to build bridges with BRICS as Trump’s Greenland push fractures the West

Cassie B.
Trump administration moves to replenish depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid global oil price drop

Trump administration moves to replenish depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid global oil price drop

Patrick Lewis
U.S. shifts Syria policy: Ends support for Kurds, backs new Damascus government

U.S. shifts Syria policy: Ends support for Kurds, backs new Damascus government

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy