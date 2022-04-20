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Conférence de Presse - 20 avril 2022 - Pr Didier Raoult
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10 views • April 22, 2022
20 avril 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlV9g1ZiKlg
IHU Méditerranée-Infection : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFaPzuoXcACu7jplePDfXmA
Intégralité de la conférence de presse tenue par le Professeur Didier Raoult le 20 avril 2022 à l'IHU Méditerranée Infection
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IHU Méditerranée-Infection : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFaPzuoXcACu7jplePDfXmA
Intégralité de la conférence de presse tenue par le Professeur Didier Raoult le 20 avril 2022 à l'IHU Méditerranée Infection
Les commentaires sont désactivés. En savoir plus
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