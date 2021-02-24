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Has Your Church Become a Neoliberal Freak Show?
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145 views • February 24, 2021
The current state of mainstream Christian churches is an unmitigated disaster - the result of decades of corrosive influence and a bad decision in 48 A.D. In this episode we'll explore the causes and discuss possible solutions for parishioners as a Satanic wave pollutes the world.
Links mentioned in the show:
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Vatican Manuscript Release
https://www.prlog.org/12829026-first-bible-vindicated-after-vatican-release-shows-epistles-based-on-marcionite-scripture.html
Old Testament Insertion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ob6fnvQSeNk
Links mentioned in the show:
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Vatican Manuscript Release
https://www.prlog.org/12829026-first-bible-vindicated-after-vatican-release-shows-epistles-based-on-marcionite-scripture.html
Old Testament Insertion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ob6fnvQSeNk
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