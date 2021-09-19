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Messages from God - On the Day of the Warning you will see two Suns in the Sky
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263 views • September 19, 2021
Jesus said: “My people, I have promised you that I will bring My Warning before the next deadly virus will be released. On the day of the Warning you will see two suns in the sky, and there will be some days of darkness. You will face your life review, a mini-judgment, and a taste of your present destination. After the Warning, you will have six weeks of conversion. You will be warned not to take the mark of the beast or the Covid shots. You will be returned to your bodies, and My believers will be called to the safety of My refuges.”
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The time for the comet to appear, of which I spoke, when people will believe that there are two suns, is close
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/04/06/the-time-for-the-comet-to-appear-of-which-i-spoke-when-people-will-believe-that-there-are-two-suns-is-close/
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Alberta's Health Minister Says Unvaccinated "Will Not Be Permitted To Attend Indoor Private Gatherings"
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/albertas-health-minister-says-unvaccinated-will-not-be-permitted-attend-indoor-private
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The time for the comet to appear, of which I spoke, when people will believe that there are two suns, is close
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/04/06/the-time-for-the-comet-to-appear-of-which-i-spoke-when-people-will-believe-that-there-are-two-suns-is-close/
----------------
Alberta's Health Minister Says Unvaccinated "Will Not Be Permitted To Attend Indoor Private Gatherings"
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/albertas-health-minister-says-unvaccinated-will-not-be-permitted-attend-indoor-private
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