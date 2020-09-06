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'THE KILLERS' - 1946 - Featuring AVA GARDNER, Burt Lancaster and Edmond O' Brien - FULL Movie
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20 views • September 06, 2020
'The Killers' (also known as A Man Alone) is a 1946 American film noir directed by Robert Siodmak. It's based in part on the 1927 short story of the same name by Ernest Hemingway.
It stars Burt Lancaster in his film debut, Ava Gardner, Edmond O'Brien and Sam Levene. The film also features William Conrad in his first credited role, as one of the killers referred to in the title.
In 2008, 'The Killers' was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."
Hemingway, who was habitually disgusted with how Hollywood distorted his intentions was a fan of the film stating, "It is a good picture and the only good picture ever made of a story of mine."
Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Killers_(1946_film)
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It stars Burt Lancaster in his film debut, Ava Gardner, Edmond O'Brien and Sam Levene. The film also features William Conrad in his first credited role, as one of the killers referred to in the title.
In 2008, 'The Killers' was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."
Hemingway, who was habitually disgusted with how Hollywood distorted his intentions was a fan of the film stating, "It is a good picture and the only good picture ever made of a story of mine."
Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Killers_(1946_film)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at:
http://thebodyhouse.biz/ Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff
https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
---------------------------------------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy
https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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