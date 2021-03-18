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YOUR PERSONALITY STYE DURING INTENSE TRANSITIONS
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31 views • March 18, 2021
Some people love change, some people hate it, others adapt easily no matter what's going on. If you know your strengths and weaknesses, you can better navigate unexpected or unwanted change in a more constructive way.
Topics Covered:
2:32 – The Kind of People Who Rank Highly for Resilience and Innovation
5:53 - ESIAC vs the Diffusion of Innovations model
12:30 - How to Activate the Different Styles Depending on your Situation
15:12 - The Seasonal Model of Change and How it Relates to the ESIAC Styles
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LINKS
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ESIAC Transitions Personality Style Quiz:
https://courses.carlarieger.com/esiac-quiz-lp/
Other free tools:
https://mindstoryacademy.com/free/
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CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
---------------------------------
Topics Covered:
2:32 – The Kind of People Who Rank Highly for Resilience and Innovation
5:53 - ESIAC vs the Diffusion of Innovations model
12:30 - How to Activate the Different Styles Depending on your Situation
15:12 - The Seasonal Model of Change and How it Relates to the ESIAC Styles
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
ESIAC Transitions Personality Style Quiz:
https://courses.carlarieger.com/esiac-quiz-lp/
Other free tools:
https://mindstoryacademy.com/free/
---------------------------------
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
---------------------------------
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