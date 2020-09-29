Cops seize weapons from ex-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale's home, he complied and lived, HOPE

#BradParscale #Hope #DonaldTrump #FortLauderdale #BakerAct



Cops seized an array of weapons from Brad Parscale’s home last night, DailyMail.com can reveal.



The demoted Trump aide had ten firearms at his Fort Lauderdale mansion, according to police records released after Sunday afternoon’s standoff.



Uniformed and plain clothed officers entered the waterfront properly around 4:30pm and emerged carrying an assortment of boxes. One had a diagram of a rifle on the side and was marked: ‘This is evidence.’



Parscale’s parents Rita and Dwight spent a few minutes at the house earlier Monday before driving away in his truck. His wife Candice didn’t appear to be home all day and did not respond to requests for comment.



Police raced to Parscale's Fort Lauderdale, Florida home Sunday afternoon after Candice fled screaming into the street in just her bikini - before telling a passerby: 'I think my husband just killed himself.' The Good Samaritan bundled Candice into her car and dialed 911.



As many as 20 police cars and boats swarmed the waterfront property after the distraught wife told cops she heard a revolver being cocked and a 'loud boom' after her 44-year-old husband began 'ranting and raving'.



Candice, 41, then buried her head in the stranger's lap and sobbed uncontrollably until officers revealed he was still alive and asked for his cell number so they could begin negotiations.



Police dispatch records reveal marksmen could see into the $2.4 million property where Parscale sat shirtless on the floor with his dog, drinking beer and 'talking to himself'.



The witness, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, told DailyMail.com she also noticed evidence of bruising on Candice's upper arms.



Further reports made public on Monday confirmed Candice had revealed injuries to officers and told them she suffered them in an 'altercation' with her husband of four years, adding that he hits her.



The chaotic scene ended without tragedy about an hour and a half later when police body cam footage showed Parscale being tackled by a SWAT officer after he ignored five demands to 'get on the ground'.



Parscale was then involuntarily committed to a hospital by Fort Lauderdale police.



The president announced in July he was replacing Parscale with longtime political aide Bill Stepien.