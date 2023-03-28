The “bitter sweet” taste of the Besorah / Gospel: If you chew a piece of bread long enough, it will begin to taste sweet: so the science says. Equally so does the Word: The Besorah / Gospel can be as sweet as honey bread BUT it can be bitter. Join Jessica Knock & Dr. Stephen Pidgeon in this discussion.
