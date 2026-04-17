RT News - April 17 2026 9PM GMT

April 17, 2026

rt.com





Iran's top diplomat announces the Strait of Hormuz is open to all commercial vessels while the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel holds. That's as Donald Trump insists the US naval blockade remains in place. Disturbing images ahead. Four Lebanese paramedics are killed by Israeli fire ahead of the ceasefire's announcement. The head of the local ambulance service calls the triple-tap attack on first-responders deliberate. Moscow warns the Baltic States and Finland against allowing Ukrainian drones to use their airspace for strikes on Russian territory. Such permissions would make the European countries direct parties to the conflict.





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