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Super Bowl not black enough for the BLM Mob and HIV- Covid Vaccine Further explained
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98 views • February 17, 2022
DeAnna Lorraine, Shots Fired.
Tuesday on Shots Fired With DeAnna Lorraine, the Super Bowl was not black enough for the woke BLM mob, even with wanna-be-gangster Eminem bending the knee to communism. DeAnna also blasts Australia's Prime Minister for having the gall to blame the vaccine injured for getting hurt or dying after his government pressured them into accepting the bioweapon jab. DeAnna also shares the deets on the HIV-Covid vaccine, and speaks with Kevin, a former homosexual turned Christian. All this and more on Shots Fired With DeAnna Lorraine, exclusively available through RedVoiceMedia/premium
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1cfr-super-bowl-not-black-enough-for-the-blm-mob-and-hiv-covid-vaccine-further-e.html
Tuesday on Shots Fired With DeAnna Lorraine, the Super Bowl was not black enough for the woke BLM mob, even with wanna-be-gangster Eminem bending the knee to communism. DeAnna also blasts Australia's Prime Minister for having the gall to blame the vaccine injured for getting hurt or dying after his government pressured them into accepting the bioweapon jab. DeAnna also shares the deets on the HIV-Covid vaccine, and speaks with Kevin, a former homosexual turned Christian. All this and more on Shots Fired With DeAnna Lorraine, exclusively available through RedVoiceMedia/premium
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:
https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1cfr-super-bowl-not-black-enough-for-the-blm-mob-and-hiv-covid-vaccine-further-e.html
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