United Nations' New Currencies: Nature, Carbon, Co2, Water, Trees, Minerals ... You, Me?

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Digital environment assets, programmable money and the future of climate finance that is fiat money is no more. UN Climate Change Global Innovation Hub COP 27 Dialogues explores how tokenizing environmental assets through blockchain technology can address frictions in mobilizing and distributing climate finance globally.
YouTube Channel Source - UN Climate Change - Events https://www.youtube.com/c/UnfcccInt