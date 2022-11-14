United Nations' New Currencies: Nature, Carbon, Co2, Water, Trees, Minerals ... You, Me?

Digital environment assets, programmable money and the future of climate finance that is fiat money is no more. UN Climate Change Global Innovation Hub COP 27 Dialogues explores how tokenizing environmental assets through blockchain technology can address frictions in mobilizing and distributing climate finance globally.
YouTube Channel Source - UN Climate Change - Events https://www.youtube.com/c/UnfcccInt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.