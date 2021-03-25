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How Nazis and Socialists Conquered America
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2364 views • March 25, 2021
This is the personal testimony of Kitty Werthmann who saw Hitler’s rise to power in pre-war Austria. He did not conquer by force. He was eagerly welcomed by the people because the Nazis promised free health care, guaranteed income, unemployment benefits, free nursery care, equality for all, gun control, and other enticements that, since WWII, have become deeply embedded in the American political system. Americans did not learn from the mistakes of the German people, and now must pay a horrific price for their error. 2013 May 11 – Source: Paul Revere - https://youtu.be/TEcQS9GDtK8/
The audio of Kitty's presentation is available on CD as one of three lectures in Volume Three of the Audio Archives. The audio version is called Lesson from Austria and can be obtained at The Reality Zone; https://realityzone.com/product/audio-archives-volume-iii/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
The audio of Kitty's presentation is available on CD as one of three lectures in Volume Three of the Audio Archives. The audio version is called Lesson from Austria and can be obtained at The Reality Zone; https://realityzone.com/product/audio-archives-volume-iii/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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