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Global Alert News - #255 - Dane Wigington
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359 views • June 28, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One Hour weekly broadcast for Saturday June 27, 2020.
In this weekends' broadcast, Dane brings news of the ongoing and current immediacy of biosphere collapse. Ken Caldera worked for DARPA on ways to seed clouds with pathogens to infect world populations. Caldera now works for Bill Gates, (Mr. Vaccines).
In this weekends' broadcast, Dane brings news of the ongoing and current immediacy of biosphere collapse. Ken Caldera worked for DARPA on ways to seed clouds with pathogens to infect world populations. Caldera now works for Bill Gates, (Mr. Vaccines).
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