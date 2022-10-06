Who Bombed the Nord Stream Pipelines? | Forbidden News Ep. 12

The triple bombing of the two Nord Stream pipelines this weekhas the potential to trigger for a world war. The same day that the two Nord Stream pipelines were blown up, the Norway-Poland pipeline was opened!





In response to the Nord Stream bombings, Russia has annexed 4 regions in Ukraine and Ukraine has retaliated by applying for accelerated NATO membership.





Meanwhile back home, the slow wheels of justice have turned and a federal court has rejected the FBI’s attempts to keep the laptop of DNC staffer, Seth Rich secret under FOIA privacy exemptions, ordering the FBI to “produce the information it possesses related to Seth Rich’s laptop”.





Rich was the Democratic National Committee staffer who was murdered in July 2016 who many believe was the source of WikiLeaks DNC emails that threw the 2016 Election and that his death was an Arkancide hit ordered by the Clinton Cabal.





Pfizer filed a motion to dismiss whistleblower, Brook Jackson’s clinical fraud case against them, claiming that the so-called ‘vaccines’ are not pharmaceutical products subject to transparency, consumer protections and FDA regulation, but are instead bioweapons produced under contract subject only to Department of Defense control.





The lawsuit was filed under the False Claims Act but Pfizer argued that it should be dismissed because the U.S. government knew of the wrongdoings in the clinical trials but continued to do business with them, anyway.





Of this, Katherine Watts says, “This is court-filed, under-oath corroboration that Pfizer and FDA are jointly engaged in a domestic bioterrorism program against the American people, operated by HHS and the DOD, on behalf of the WHO, falsely presented as a public health campaign.





The propaganda and indoctrination doesn’t stop at school. You will want to boycott Aveeno products after viewing their latest TV spot.





All this and more on this Episode of Forbidden News!





