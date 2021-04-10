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HOW TO OPERATE A HUMAN VIA REMOTE CONTROL | SEE LINKS IN THE DESCRIPTION ABOUT THIS TOO.
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160 views • April 10, 2021
Original Video posted on November 23 2020 is Here https://youtu.be/stAIp7NiFyk
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For all we know, those who've had the deep brain biopsy swab could possibly, via nano-tattoo & subsequent forming of synthetic 3rd DNA-strand, be on 'remote control' already. They weren't far from it to begin with! https://mobile.twitter.com/RGoyl/status/1323716688790069248
Dr. Charles Morgan speaks to cadets and faculty at West Point about a range of topics, including psychology, neurobiology, and the science of humans at war. Dr. Morgan's neurobiological and forensic research has established him as an international expert in post-traumatic stress disorder, eyewitness memory, and human performance under conditions of high stress.
Those with time and attention span can see the full talk, organized and hosted by the Modern War Institute here: https://youtu.be/cTtIPBPSv0U
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
For all we know, those who've had the deep brain biopsy swab could possibly, via nano-tattoo & subsequent forming of synthetic 3rd DNA-strand, be on 'remote control' already. They weren't far from it to begin with! https://mobile.twitter.com/RGoyl/status/1323716688790069248
Dr. Charles Morgan speaks to cadets and faculty at West Point about a range of topics, including psychology, neurobiology, and the science of humans at war. Dr. Morgan's neurobiological and forensic research has established him as an international expert in post-traumatic stress disorder, eyewitness memory, and human performance under conditions of high stress.
Those with time and attention span can see the full talk, organized and hosted by the Modern War Institute here: https://youtu.be/cTtIPBPSv0U
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
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