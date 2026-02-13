Streamed live 2/12/26

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: Epstein & Massie. Why We Need The Movement TruthFreedomHealth®





In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, exposes the Epstein “files release” for what it really is: not disclosure, but damage control by the Swarm. Dr.SHIVA explains the political trap being set for working people, where you are pushed into a false choice: trust a lone “hero” inside Congress to defeat the establishment, or sit back and wait while the truth is managed behind closed doors. He reveals why restricting full, unredacted access to a small group of lawmakers while the American people receive redacted scraps is the very definition of controlled information, and why this theater is designed to protect the same power network that claims it is investigating itself. Dr.SHIVA uses this moment to make the larger point: we do not win by outsourcing our power to politicians, even well-intentioned ones. We win only by building a real bottoms-up movement grounded in TruthFreedomHealth® that teaches working people to think, organize, and Shatter the Swarm. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-eps...





