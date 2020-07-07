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COPS - Communist Orientated Police, Idoiocracy anyone? Plus the truth
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62 views • July 07, 2020
2ND RE-UPLOAD, YOUTUBE REMOVED IT. AGAIN.
As per.. It came to my attention this is heavily censored, banned and suppressed.. So here it is for everyones viewing pleasure and sharing purposes :) I saw it on 'thecrowhouse's Youtube channel who MIRRORed it from the origional uploader but both seem to have gone missing.... Again, if i'm just not seeing it and you are able to find the origin of this then would you mind sharing that so I can link it in this description, cheers
Thank you to all who are able determine the trolls and shills in the comments, do not get roped in to pointless petty arguments just because they left an essay saying why its a fake or is misleading information.. Just ignore it and move on. Like the comments that are meaningful and even the ones that are just wanting to know a little more about what they've just seen.. Like them and they will appear to the top, shoving the trolls to the bottom, outa sight, outa mind :)
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
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This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
PARLER:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
As per.. It came to my attention this is heavily censored, banned and suppressed.. So here it is for everyones viewing pleasure and sharing purposes :) I saw it on 'thecrowhouse's Youtube channel who MIRRORed it from the origional uploader but both seem to have gone missing.... Again, if i'm just not seeing it and you are able to find the origin of this then would you mind sharing that so I can link it in this description, cheers
Thank you to all who are able determine the trolls and shills in the comments, do not get roped in to pointless petty arguments just because they left an essay saying why its a fake or is misleading information.. Just ignore it and move on. Like the comments that are meaningful and even the ones that are just wanting to know a little more about what they've just seen.. Like them and they will appear to the top, shoving the trolls to the bottom, outa sight, outa mind :)
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
**********
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
PARLER:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
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