🌍 MAGNETIC FIELD BREAKING+ENERGY WAVES HIT BOTH SIDES OF 🌍 (PLANET X-WORMWOOD) / REALTALK W-ME / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Feb 1, 2023





EARTHS MAGNETIC FIELD LINES ARE BREAKING OPEN (NO PROTECTION OTHER THAN GOD) +ENERGY-RADIATION WAVES HIT BOTH SIDES OF EARTH (HAS ANOTHER GALACTIC COSMIC RAY HIT THAT INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD WARNED OF? (PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD+THE PLANET X SYSTEM THE CAUSE OF THIS CHAOS, NOT "MANMADE GLOBAL WARMING)REAL TALK WITH ME BRANDON NAGLEY-MESSAGE TO YOU ALL ( WE'RE ON A FINAL COUNTDOWN ) MULTIPLE PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES PASS THE SUN+EXTRA BODIES ALSO/LOVE+FORGIVE ANOTHER (HOLD ONTO THOSE YOU LOVE) /READ BELOW. Today is now 2/1/ 23 i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video real talk with me to you all... You'll see massive energy/radiation that is slamming the earth today so theres a high earthquake watch the next few days... I'll speak in this video on what's happening, what's coming and other things possibly ( possibly) coming sooner than many think.... and new pictures caught by me on NASA stereo ahead images showing within the last week multiple planet x system bodies and extra celestial bodies in our solar system that have been passing and messing with the sun on pretty much a daily basis... plus more.. and I meant to say in the video I'm wondering if the wave of energy seen on Iswa space website hitting earth I'm wondering if it's one of the 17 dates insider mike from around the world gave for coming asteroid debri and the energy and waves or galactic cosmic Ray's coming from a new explosion ( not from the gamma ray burst or exploded star mike warned of years ago on pastor paul begley YouTube channel.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





