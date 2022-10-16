Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SAVE US CAPTAIN KIRK!
80 views
channel image
Daheem HQ
Published a month ago |

A supercilious dithyramb, a saucy TRANSmission,  as an interstellar call out to urge Captain Kirk to come to Earth and help us  fix it before the Borg gain supreme power.... tic toc.. 

or activate the Daheem.

One can always hope.  One can also take action to cause righteous positive change, supplanting dark, antiquated, oppressive, deceptive policies and people wherever they are, while exposing and disbanding false narratives once claiming to be true.  Boldly, with grace and  compassion.  I am of Daheem, are YOU?

Keywords
reformationoriginal artdaheem6 stargenaissance foundation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket