Don't Be Afraid

January 5th, 2020

Pastor Dean teaches us to be strong and bold in the face of our enemies. Will you continue to preach the gospel while battling fear and hatred?

"For I have heard the slander of many: fear was on every side: while they took counsel together against me, they devised to take away my life. But I trusted in thee, O Lord: I said, Thou art my God." Psalm 31:13-14