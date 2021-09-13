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Welcome to the Covid New World Order
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1356 views • September 13, 2021
Leading Australian Health officials have boldly announced that the new world order is here, under the guise of keeping people safe from Covid 19. In this episode of Behind The Deep State, The New American magazine senior editor Alex Newman goes through the announcement and explains the broader context behind this insidious agenda. From endless lockdowns to total surveillance, the New World Order being unveiled looks set to be an abomination.
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