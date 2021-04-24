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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #352: SongBird4Trump & Trump Lady 4/23/2021
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31 views • April 24, 2021
SUBSCRIBE! Tune in 2 “In Tune"Friday night for Mighty #MAGAMusic Night on @PatriotsInTune.Where new talent is showcased and the spotlight always shines on Pro Patria artists all across America & the world. Hosted by Toots Sweet & the lovely Jewels Jones aka “Dee Jay Double Jay”. Tonight’s musical guest(s): Song Bird for Trump & Trump Lady
SongBird4Trump: @SongBird4Trump (same handle) on Parler, GAB, CloutHub & Hifiven
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_7CGZJ68dcJAFWGqXv5n5w
Trump Lady:
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-318084000
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCktdHvH1ziPjlg3ZHfDGTog
Opening Song: "WE TRUMPED OUT" Music Video by Omarr Shabazz: https://youtu.be/cdZa5PbqwpQ
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal: https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
SongBird4Trump: @SongBird4Trump (same handle) on Parler, GAB, CloutHub & Hifiven
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_7CGZJ68dcJAFWGqXv5n5w
Trump Lady:
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-318084000
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCktdHvH1ziPjlg3ZHfDGTog
Opening Song: "WE TRUMPED OUT" Music Video by Omarr Shabazz: https://youtu.be/cdZa5PbqwpQ
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal: https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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