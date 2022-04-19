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PFIZER COVID INJECTION / BLOOD UNDER MICROSCOPE (DR. ROBIN WAKELING PHD) NEW ZEALAND
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829 views • April 19, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
(#1) PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECTION [MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS]
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/ [SHARE]
(#2) PFIZER COVID INJECTION / BLOOD Under MICROSCOPE (Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD) NZ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XunubTnFDuI2/ [SHARE]
================
sub, share; support #worldordersreview
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
PART #02: "Dr Robin Wakeling is back to present round 2 of Pfizer Under The Microscope. 🔬 He's been working with other teams around New Zealand who are attempting to elucidate just what is contained in these jabs. Exclusively, in this video, he examines the blood of the injected and finds something he has never seen before. The teams have also been examining flu vaccines and have discovered some startling results in these vials..."
References:
Dr Robin Wakeling: https://robinwakeling.com/
Life of the Blood: https://lifeoftheblood.com/
(Dr. Sam Bailey channel) https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
================
The suspected platform world orders review already warned you about some months back from:
@ Covid GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & AFFECT DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
Liu Y, Zhao C, Sabirsh A, Ye L, Wu X, Lu H, Liu J. A Novel Graphene Quantum Dot-Based mRNA Delivery Platform. ChemistryOpen. 2021 Jul;10(7):666-671. doi: 10.1002/open.202000200. Epub 2021 Apr 7. PMID: 33829677; PMCID: PMC8248920. @ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33829677/
Yuan X, Zhang X, Sun L, Wei Y, Wei X. Cellular Toxicity and Immunological Effects of Carbon-based Nanomaterials. Part Fibre Toxicol. 2019 Apr 11;16(1):18. doi: 10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z. PMID: 30975174; PMCID: PMC6460856. (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z
-------------------------
Kim, H., Park, Y., & Lee, J. B. (2015). Self-assembled Messenger RNA Nanoparticles (mRNA-NPs) for Efficient Gene Expression. Scientific Reports, 5(1) (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1038/srep12737
Kim et al. (2021). Self-assembled mRNA Vaccines
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169409X20302933
================
Earlier related from Dr. Wakeling (et al.) when he was still working anonymously (some still are):
1. NANOTECHNOLOGY Found in PFIZER INJECT by New Zealand Lab (Dr. Matt Shelton) https://www.bitchute.com/video/fOobkqcxZLtO/
2. UNDECLARED NANOTECH in Pfizer INJECTIONS (Sue Grey & Dr. Matt Shelton / NZ Gov. On Notice)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/udcsRSUNpRDs/
3. NANO-MICRO-TECHNOLOGY (UNDECLARED) in New Zealand Pfizer INJECTIONS #03
[tangentopolis Leaked Footage Collage, Pt. 1-8] https://www.bitchute.com/video/dusnaQCh0kWp/
Article: Nanotech in the shots? SITE BANNED/DOWN WORLDWIDE !
https://masksaredangerous.com/nanotech-in-the-shots/
See Seemorerocks for the BACKUP
@ https://seemorerocks.is/nanotech-in-the-shots/
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/ [SHARE]
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
by Research Team / Jan 27 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/ [SHARE]
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora / Comments] 28 Jan 2022 / https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY (Dr. Marcelo Dignani)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
IDENTIFICATION of MICROTECHNOLOGY in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik VACCINE VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/ [SHARE]
================
GRAPHENE-OXIDE & UNKNOWN MOVING ELEMENTS found in CHIROMAS (FLU) Injection VIAL (Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/lorJNiI2MG58/
GRAPHENE-like STRUCTURES (But NO MICRO-TECH) in CHIROMAS 2022 FLU INJECTION
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/L1QUnE7FS481/
================
GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016) CELLULAR RESPONSES to GO NANOSHEETS
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
(#1) PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECTION [MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS]
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/ [SHARE]
(#2) PFIZER COVID INJECTION / BLOOD Under MICROSCOPE (Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD) NZ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XunubTnFDuI2/ [SHARE]
================
sub, share; support #worldordersreview
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
PART #02: "Dr Robin Wakeling is back to present round 2 of Pfizer Under The Microscope. 🔬 He's been working with other teams around New Zealand who are attempting to elucidate just what is contained in these jabs. Exclusively, in this video, he examines the blood of the injected and finds something he has never seen before. The teams have also been examining flu vaccines and have discovered some startling results in these vials..."
References:
Dr Robin Wakeling: https://robinwakeling.com/
Life of the Blood: https://lifeoftheblood.com/
(Dr. Sam Bailey channel) https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
================
The suspected platform world orders review already warned you about some months back from:
@ Covid GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & AFFECT DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
Liu Y, Zhao C, Sabirsh A, Ye L, Wu X, Lu H, Liu J. A Novel Graphene Quantum Dot-Based mRNA Delivery Platform. ChemistryOpen. 2021 Jul;10(7):666-671. doi: 10.1002/open.202000200. Epub 2021 Apr 7. PMID: 33829677; PMCID: PMC8248920. @ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33829677/
Yuan X, Zhang X, Sun L, Wei Y, Wei X. Cellular Toxicity and Immunological Effects of Carbon-based Nanomaterials. Part Fibre Toxicol. 2019 Apr 11;16(1):18. doi: 10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z. PMID: 30975174; PMCID: PMC6460856. (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z
-------------------------
Kim, H., Park, Y., & Lee, J. B. (2015). Self-assembled Messenger RNA Nanoparticles (mRNA-NPs) for Efficient Gene Expression. Scientific Reports, 5(1) (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1038/srep12737
Kim et al. (2021). Self-assembled mRNA Vaccines
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169409X20302933
================
Earlier related from Dr. Wakeling (et al.) when he was still working anonymously (some still are):
1. NANOTECHNOLOGY Found in PFIZER INJECT by New Zealand Lab (Dr. Matt Shelton) https://www.bitchute.com/video/fOobkqcxZLtO/
2. UNDECLARED NANOTECH in Pfizer INJECTIONS (Sue Grey & Dr. Matt Shelton / NZ Gov. On Notice)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/udcsRSUNpRDs/
3. NANO-MICRO-TECHNOLOGY (UNDECLARED) in New Zealand Pfizer INJECTIONS #03
[tangentopolis Leaked Footage Collage, Pt. 1-8] https://www.bitchute.com/video/dusnaQCh0kWp/
Article: Nanotech in the shots? SITE BANNED/DOWN WORLDWIDE !
https://masksaredangerous.com/nanotech-in-the-shots/
See Seemorerocks for the BACKUP
@ https://seemorerocks.is/nanotech-in-the-shots/
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/ [SHARE]
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
by Research Team / Jan 27 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/ [SHARE]
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora / Comments] 28 Jan 2022 / https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY (Dr. Marcelo Dignani)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
IDENTIFICATION of MICROTECHNOLOGY in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik VACCINE VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/ [SHARE]
================
GRAPHENE-OXIDE & UNKNOWN MOVING ELEMENTS found in CHIROMAS (FLU) Injection VIAL (Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/lorJNiI2MG58/
GRAPHENE-like STRUCTURES (But NO MICRO-TECH) in CHIROMAS 2022 FLU INJECTION
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/L1QUnE7FS481/
================
GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016) CELLULAR RESPONSES to GO NANOSHEETS
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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