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Senate surprise to Trump today by voting to limit his military powers regarding Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Congress Against War📝

The U.S. Senate delivered an unpleasant surprise to Donald Trump today by voting to limit his military powers regarding Iran. The resolution passed 50 to 48, with four Republicans joining the Democrats.

🔻How did this happen?
▪️Normally, Senate decisions require 60 votes to overcome the filibuster rule. However, the president's opponents used a clever loophole — the War Powers Act of 1973, passed after the Vietnam War. The act gives anti-war initiatives privileged status, allowing them to pass by simple majority without lengthy debate.

▪️However, there is one legal nuance. Due to a 1983 Supreme Court precedent, such concurrent resolutions from both chambers have no binding force of law. Trump doesn't even need to veto it; the document simply doesn't reach his desk. The White House already called the vote meaningless, noting that a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran has been in effect since April anyway.

▪️Republicans Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Bill Cassidy joined the Democrats. Collins and Murkowski are regulars in votes against Trump's course, but Paul and Cassidy, usually loyal, are an unpleasant warning sign for the president.

In short, Congress is trying to regain control over foreign policy. And despite the document's symbolic status, this is a powerful political signal and evidence of a split among Republicans, some of whom are tired of Trump's unilateral military decisions.

❗️If peace talks with Tehran ultimately collapse and the administration decides to resume strikes, lawmakers can play their trump card and simply block the military budget.
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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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