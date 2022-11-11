JESUS, THE GOD WHO DIED FOR US - TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM...

A short talk about Jesus, the Lord, as seen by a believer in the Bible and the New Revelation (through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer).

As unbelievable may seem for any skeptic, Jesus is the sole God in a manifest form or God's Divine Wisdom. The Father is God's essential core of Eternal Love and the Holy Spirit is the active Will or Power of His Love.

To know and understand with both heart and mind this infinitely loving God Jesus, as He presents Himself in The New Revelation (which comprises all the teachings of the Gospels), is unavoidably, to love Him... To also faithfully follow Him is to love Him above everything.. and this is the true Easter, His resurrection in the heart of His children, which brings them also His eternal life of divine love. This is why we have been created.

Such fundamental revelations about God, life, creation and the human being, as also numerous fulfilled prophecies or scientific predictions and facts are to be found in the New Revelation, a 10,000 pages spiritual teaching unknown or ignored by humanity and its leaders for more than 150 years. And, according to its prophecies, even more than in the Bible and the New Revelation, the Lord Himself will reveal to the ones who love Him at His Second Coming, which will occur in a matter of years... or, as predicted, before 2000 years since His death on the cross will pass, after the big trials that we all have to endure, will end.

To all the Christians who are eager to dismiss the New Revelation without even bothering to read something, as one of the countless works of the false prophets, please read at least this small study that shows the New Revelation validates the criteria of a genuine communication from God, as found in the New Testament: A PROOF THAT THE NEW REVELATION COMES FROM GOD ACCORDING TO THE CHRISTIAN SCRIPTURES https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/A_proof_that_the_NR_comes_from_God.pdf

