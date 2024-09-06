UNIVERSE 25 🐀 JOHN CALHOUN'S NIMH EXPIRIMENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leading up to 1972, John B Calhoun conducted a series of experiments under the guidance of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). In these experiments Calhoun observed rats and mice populations coping with various living situations and environments.
These experiments culminated in Universe 25; a mouse utopia which lasted 600 days and ended in the extinction of all inhabitants.
http://www.cabinetmagazine.org/issues/42/wiles.php
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Behavioral_sink
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_B._Calhoun
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CXj0AGuh4c
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/681310249862206010/