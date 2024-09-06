BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UNIVERSE 25 🐀 JOHN CALHOUN'S NIMH EXPIRIMENT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 8 months ago

Leading up to 1972, John B Calhoun conducted a series of experiments under the guidance of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). In these experiments Calhoun observed rats and mice populations coping with various living situations and environments.


These experiments culminated in Universe 25; a mouse utopia which lasted 600 days and ended in the extinction of all inhabitants.


http://www.cabinetmagazine.org/issues/42/wiles.php


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Behavioral_sink


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_B._Calhoun


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CXj0AGuh4c


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/681310249862206010/

Keywords
white genocidemulti pronged attackjohn calhounnimh experimentmouse uptopia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy