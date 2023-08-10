Dr. Jane Ruby & Dr. William Makis: Vaccine Turbo Cancers & Spike Protein Detox Scrutiny

Dr. William Makis reports increased deaths & cancers among vaccinated. Data revealed 53% excess mortality among Canadian doctors in 2022 over 2019. Lipid nanoparticles & mRNA were failed technologies in covid injections. Makis believes foreknowledge of adverse effects & malice of intent. The injections damage the immune system & inhibit DNA repair & tumor suppressor. Massive contamination in vials. Turbo cancers are occurring that don’t respond like other cancers. There’s no way yet to reverse the damage. Makis claims Nattokinase can break down spike protein.

