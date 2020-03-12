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Pal'n w/ Cahlen - Life Update, Voice.com, and the Coronavirus
Cahlen
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12 views • March 12, 2020
Welcome to the first episode of Pal'n w/ Cahlen!

This series will eventually be recorded live once I reach 1000 subscribers on YouTube to enable that functionality, but for now I'll just record my thoughts in a single recording without stopping. I'm looking forward to being able to answer live questions in the future!

In this episode I discuss recent changes in my life, including the end of my nomadic days, and the beginning of the phase where I settle down and start a family. I also discuss my excitement for the new social media platform called Voice which runs on the EOS Blockchain. And finally I share some of my thoughts on the Coronavirus panic.

I hope you enjoy the episode, as I'm looking forward to making many more of these.

Thanks for stopping by!
Cahlen Lee
Keywords
healthblockchaincryptocurrencylifecoronavirus
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