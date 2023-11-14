Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Gaza Nakba' Israeli officials admit they're ethically cleansing Palestinians (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1915 Subscribers
63 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Geopolitical Economy Report at:-

https://youtu.be/Y3C-Pm92sWM?si=WrkH10Fl7mAW3jek

14 Nov 2023Top Israeli officials admitted they are ethnically cleansing Palestinians. A minister boasted, "We are now rolling out the Gaza Nakba", in reference to the colonial mass expulsion of 1948. Journalist Ben Norton reviews the substantial evidence of Israel's crimes against humanity, sponsored by the US government.


Check out our report "Latin America stands with Palestine, denouncing Israel's war on Gaza": https://youtube.com/watch?v=JACTB8T35HE


Our related report "US threatened to invade International Criminal Court. Now it loves ICC for targeting Putin": https://youtube.com/watch?v=haVpdVyOtKs


|| Geopolitical Economy Report ||


Please consider supporting us at https://GeopoliticalEconomy.com/Support


Patreon: https://Patreon.com/GeopoliticalEconomy

Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/GeopoliticalEconomy

Newsletter: https://GeopoliticalEconomy.Substack.com

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket