Michigan Gun Grab: From Great Lakes to Great Mistakes | 2A For Today!
The New American
Published Yesterday

State Senators in Michigan are attempting to declaw the Wolverine state by passing a host of anti gun legislation. It looks like there is a sea change in Michigan that could turn it from a state known for its Great Lakes to its Democrat policy makers Great Mistakes.

Welcome to 2A For Today!

For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com

michigangun grabthe new americanzoe warren2a for today

