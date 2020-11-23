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Σκοπός του εμβολίου είναι να δημιουργηθούν άνθρωποι βιοαδύναμοι, βιοπράοι, βιοϋπάκουοι και βιοεξαρημένοι....💥
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413 views • November 23, 2020
"....Το εμβόλιο δεν είναι εμβόλιο... Πρόκειται για ένα τερματικό hardware που εισέρχεται στο σώμα προκαλώντας την αλλαγή της φυσικής μας δομής, μετατρέποντάς το σε ένα είδος σκληρού δίσκου έτσι ώστε να μπορεί να είναι ο παραλήπτης ενός συγκεκριμένου προγράμματος..Ο στόχος που βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη είναι να καταστήσει το σώμα σε έναν υπολογιστή ώστε να μπορεί να εισαχθεί ένα συνθετικό DNA που θα ενσωματωνόταν στα χρωμοσώματα των κυττάρων...."
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