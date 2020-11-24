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How to Make Milk Kefir Video || KefirGuy.com
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144 views • November 24, 2020
https://kefirguy.com :: Everything you need to make milk kefir is on KefirGuy.com!
Milk Kefir is the World Most Probiotic-Rich Food
Simple, nutrient dense food, loaded with live bacteria and yeasts, B-vitamins, protein and fat. Milk kefir grains are added to milk. As they consume the lactose, they poop out probiotics and other compounds into the drink. Yes ladies and gentlemen, you are eating bacteria shit! After about 24 hours, the grains are strained out, and you can drink the milk that has been converted into kefir, that now contains those 50+ strains of glorious probiotics & yeasts, enzymes, B-vitamins, and more. The strained out kefir grains are used to make more batches of kefir. They can outlive us!
The grains last indefinitely as long as they are fed the proper ratios of liquid, nutrients and sugar. Plain homogenized cow's milk provide this perfectly, and you can use goat, or sheep milk as well.
Making Temperature Time Adjustments
Generally, the warmer it is, the faster kefir is made. Cold slows down activity, the longer it will take. Want to take a break from making new kefir, place jar with grains in refrigerator for up to several weeks at a time, take it out and place on counter at room temp to make kefir when ready.
Using a (general guide, not set in stone) baseline of kefir being done in 24 hours @ 72 F, add/subtract an hour per degree Fahrenheit. EG; if it is 82 F, kefir could be done in roughly 14 hours. Because it is warmer by 10 F, you reduce time by 10 hours.
If it is 62 F, kefir may take up to 34 hours to be ready for second fermentation. Fahrenheit is more accurate than Celsius with this method. Make note of time, and go by visual inspection.
TIPS / NUANCES / PITFALLS
Commercial milk kefir sucks. This is superior by far, with over 50 strains and 1,000,000,000,000 (trillion) active microbiota per prepared cup.
DO NOT use UHT or Ultra-Pasteurized milk. A certain amount of live bacteria is needed to be present in milk which serves as food for kefir culture. UHT (ultra-high heat) kills most of this, hence the longer shelf life, so it is not good for making milk kefir.
DO NOT USE non-dairy vegan milks. Lactose found in dairy milk feeds the kefir grains.
DO NOT USE lactose-free milk. Milk kefir is safe for those who are lactose intolerant as lactose (sugar in milk) is broken down to under 1% in final kefir from 22 grams per cup in regular milk, to .2 of a gram or less. It is converted to a virtually sugar-free drink.
Overdone kefir has a lot of the clear liquid, 50% or more which is pure whey protein, tastes sour and is thinner, yet it is STILL GOOD! Has a lot of vitamins, enzymes, and bacteria & yeasts. Don't throw it away. Just pinch your nose and drink it.
Underdone kefir is thick and creamy and has less beneficial yeasts and bacteria.
For 90 DAYS STORAGE strain out kefir grains, place in a smaller glass jar at 12 ounces fresh milk per tablespoon kefir grains, close tightly and immediately place in fridge. Replace when liquid is over 50% clear whey, which will be between 60 and 90 days. Keep in fridge the whole time.
Clean out fermenter cage every 60 days or so, removing 50% of the kefir that grew in cage, you can either store it, or eat it like I do.
ABOVE INFO AVAILABLE ON:
https://www.kefirguy.com
Jose Garriga Jr
Milk Kefir is the World Most Probiotic-Rich Food
Simple, nutrient dense food, loaded with live bacteria and yeasts, B-vitamins, protein and fat. Milk kefir grains are added to milk. As they consume the lactose, they poop out probiotics and other compounds into the drink. Yes ladies and gentlemen, you are eating bacteria shit! After about 24 hours, the grains are strained out, and you can drink the milk that has been converted into kefir, that now contains those 50+ strains of glorious probiotics & yeasts, enzymes, B-vitamins, and more. The strained out kefir grains are used to make more batches of kefir. They can outlive us!
The grains last indefinitely as long as they are fed the proper ratios of liquid, nutrients and sugar. Plain homogenized cow's milk provide this perfectly, and you can use goat, or sheep milk as well.
Making Temperature Time Adjustments
Generally, the warmer it is, the faster kefir is made. Cold slows down activity, the longer it will take. Want to take a break from making new kefir, place jar with grains in refrigerator for up to several weeks at a time, take it out and place on counter at room temp to make kefir when ready.
Using a (general guide, not set in stone) baseline of kefir being done in 24 hours @ 72 F, add/subtract an hour per degree Fahrenheit. EG; if it is 82 F, kefir could be done in roughly 14 hours. Because it is warmer by 10 F, you reduce time by 10 hours.
If it is 62 F, kefir may take up to 34 hours to be ready for second fermentation. Fahrenheit is more accurate than Celsius with this method. Make note of time, and go by visual inspection.
TIPS / NUANCES / PITFALLS
Commercial milk kefir sucks. This is superior by far, with over 50 strains and 1,000,000,000,000 (trillion) active microbiota per prepared cup.
DO NOT use UHT or Ultra-Pasteurized milk. A certain amount of live bacteria is needed to be present in milk which serves as food for kefir culture. UHT (ultra-high heat) kills most of this, hence the longer shelf life, so it is not good for making milk kefir.
DO NOT USE non-dairy vegan milks. Lactose found in dairy milk feeds the kefir grains.
DO NOT USE lactose-free milk. Milk kefir is safe for those who are lactose intolerant as lactose (sugar in milk) is broken down to under 1% in final kefir from 22 grams per cup in regular milk, to .2 of a gram or less. It is converted to a virtually sugar-free drink.
Overdone kefir has a lot of the clear liquid, 50% or more which is pure whey protein, tastes sour and is thinner, yet it is STILL GOOD! Has a lot of vitamins, enzymes, and bacteria & yeasts. Don't throw it away. Just pinch your nose and drink it.
Underdone kefir is thick and creamy and has less beneficial yeasts and bacteria.
For 90 DAYS STORAGE strain out kefir grains, place in a smaller glass jar at 12 ounces fresh milk per tablespoon kefir grains, close tightly and immediately place in fridge. Replace when liquid is over 50% clear whey, which will be between 60 and 90 days. Keep in fridge the whole time.
Clean out fermenter cage every 60 days or so, removing 50% of the kefir that grew in cage, you can either store it, or eat it like I do.
ABOVE INFO AVAILABLE ON:
https://www.kefirguy.com
Jose Garriga Jr
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