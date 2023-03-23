Create New Account
5G is a weapon, it can kill people, it can create any symptom, says Reiner Fuellmich
“[Microwave radiation, such as 5G,] is a weapon.” “It] can be used to cause almost any symptom of any disease.” “[It can be used to] kill people.” “5G has been around since the 1970’s.” “[Microwave radiation, such as 5G,] can be used for GeoEngineering [to change the weather].” “I believe, and my team believes [microwave radiation, such as 5G,] is extremely dangerous.” Reiner Fuellmich tells Stew Peters on 15 March 2023.

The full 14-minute interview from March 15, 2023 is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uSWoHCSIfMNU/

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

