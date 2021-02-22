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Levi's Testimony (3 miracles)
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13 views • February 22, 2021
But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that comes to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him. (Hebrews 11:6)
And whatsoever you shall ask in my (Jesus) name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. (John 14:13)
Please Study the website, and Pray to God about it, And DO as God directs you to do from your heart.
Visit our website http://www.witts.ws
or email us at [email protected]
And whatsoever you shall ask in my (Jesus) name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. (John 14:13)
Please Study the website, and Pray to God about it, And DO as God directs you to do from your heart.
Visit our website http://www.witts.ws
or email us at [email protected]
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