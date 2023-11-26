Justifying the Unjustifiable in Palestein (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Ralph Nader Radio Hour at:-
https://youtu.be/kagpSFMBNP0?si=1F0kq3PFnU66JqaX
25 Nov 2023Ralph is joined by author and human rights activist Miko Peled. They discuss the excuses that Israel uses to defend the atrocities they commit against Palestinians, and the truth behind all the propaganda.
Visit https://www.ralphnaderradiohour.com for bonus content and to join in further discussion with Ralph.
