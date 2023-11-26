Create New Account
Justifying the Unjustifiable in Palestein (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 15 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Ralph Nader Radio Hour at:-

https://youtu.be/kagpSFMBNP0?si=1F0kq3PFnU66JqaX

25 Nov 2023Ralph is joined by author and human rights activist Miko Peled. They discuss the excuses that Israel uses to defend the atrocities they commit against Palestinians, and the truth behind all the propaganda.


Visit https://www.ralphnaderradiohour.com for bonus content and to join in further discussion with Ralph.

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

