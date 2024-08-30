1 Thessalonians 5:21

“Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.”





It's not just Trump that is a snake folks, ALL politicians are snakes.

Snakes who work for a Corporation, and not for you.





YOU need to stop "consenting" to being ruled over by these corporate hucksters who want to genocide you and your family.





original video:

MAGADAN -THE TRIBE OF DAN - DON'T TRUST A SNAKE!

https://old.bitchute.com/video/cWVEmwhNw8Mt/